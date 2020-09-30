Hickman’s second-inning defensive lull was enough to keep it out of reach against Helias Catholic on Wednesday, as the Kewpies lost 10-2.
The host Crusaders were able to not only break the tie but also take a commanding seven-run lead after scattering seven hits around the Hickman defense.
Hickman coach Courtney Haskell responded by preaching to her team about the importance of staying focused and playing hard.
“It was only the second inning, so we weren’t really out of the game yet,” she said.
Haskell also hoped to give Helias Catholic a change of pace by changing the pitcher, sending junior Elisa Kendrick to the mound.
The change slowed the Crusaders’ offense down, as it was only able to score three runs in the next four innings.
Kendrick pitched 4⅓ innings for the Kewpies, allowing five hits and three earned runs while tallying two strikeouts.
After three scoreless innings to start the game, Hickman found a way to score two runs thanks to senior Emma Henley’s triple to center field.
The Kewpies’ offense struggled for the rest of the game, only tallying five hits the entire game, three of which came in the fourth inning.
“It all starts with base running; you’ve got to get on base to score,” Haskell said.
Helias Catholic’s senior pitcher, Alexa Rehmeier, was able to keep the opposing batters away, tallying six strikeouts in the seven innings she pitched.
“I thought Rehmeier pitched well tonight; her curveball was working,” Haskell said.
As the postseason is starting to emerge for the Kewpies, Haskell knows her team has a lot of improvements to make on both sides of the ball in order to make a deep run in the tournament. Haskell will be counting on her team to play hard for the remainder of the regular season to help make those improvements.
Hickman next returns to the diamond Saturday, playing three games at its own tournament, the Kewpie Classic.