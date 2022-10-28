Helias took Liberty (Wentzville) by storm in the district quarterfinals, defeating the Eagles 48-13.
Helias started the game off with a 26-yard field goal by Nic Calvaruso. Over the next nine offensive plays, the Crusaders moved 79 yards, and Mason French polished off the drive in the end zone with a 7-yard run.
Alex Marberry secured the first two touchdowns of the second quarter on a 1-yard carry and a 6-yard run. Calvaruso’s 32-yard field goal put Helias further up over Liberty.
With 20.5 seconds left in the half, quarterback Drew Miller delivered a 23-yard touchdown pass into the arms of Trey Rice. The Eagles fumbled the kickoff due to a hit by Logan Montoya that was recovered by Helias. Capitalizing on this, Helias got one more touchdown as Trey Bexten caught Miller's 25-yard pass in the end zone to close out the half 41-0.
Miller broke two single-season records of pass completions and passing yards during the game with 137 completions and 1,920 yards.
Helias subbed out Miller after the half and brought junior quarterback Sam Wyrick in to take the snaps. Within minutes of the half starting, Wyrick fired a 39-yard touchdown pass to Bexten.
Attempting to crawl out of the hole, Liberty scored its first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Noah Kuehner to Matt Manocchio in the later minutes of the third quarter.
Kuehner secured the Eagles’ second touchdown on a 2-yard run into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Helias dominated on both sides of the field throughout the course of the competition, and Liberty’s offensive attempts came too late, resulting in a 48-13 win for Helias.
The Crusaders next face Battle in the MSHAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday with the game time TBA.