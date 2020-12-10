Helias alumnus Hale Hentges has inked a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 6-4 245 lb tight end has spent most of his 2020 season on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2019. Hentges has played in 15 games over his short NFL career, hauling in 103 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions as a rookie with Washington.
Out of high school, Hentges was recruited by many high-major schools, eventually picking Alabama over Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and others. Hentges had 169 career receptions at Helias for 2,559 yards and 34 touchdowns at tight end. He was honored three time as an All-State selection, garnering first-team honors in 2013 and 2014. He also got second-team accolades in 2012 as a defensive end.
At Alabama, Hentges won 42 games — including two national titles — and saw time in all but one game of his career with the Crimson Tide. More than just an athlete, Hentges was selected as the Southeastern Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year by conference coaches.