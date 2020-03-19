After 14 years as the head coach of the Helias girls basketball team, Alan Lepper resigned Thursday.

The Crusaders won the Class 4 District 10 Championship this season with a 58-49 win over Boonville. 

They lost 49-37 to Sullivan in the first round of the Class 4 tournament. 

Stephens soccer postpones Chipotle fundraiser

Stephens College postponed its Chipotle fundraiser for a second time due to concerns with COVID-19. 

The fundraiser, which was supposed to take place on April 28, has been postponed until further notice with all Chipotle locations closed until at least May 1. 

