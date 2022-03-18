 Skip to main content
Helias girls hoops fall short in defensive battle against Benton

Helias girls hoops fall short in defensive battle against Benton

SPRINGFIELD — Defense was the common theme in  Helias girls basketball's MSHSAA Class 4 semifinal matchup against Benton. While both teams played a full 32 minutes of physical defense, turnovers were the difference in Helias’ narrow 47-42 loss.

Helias guard Ava Morris looks for an open teammate

Helias guard Ava Morris looks for an open teammate during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Morris led the Lady Crusaders with more than a third of the team’s rebounds.

“You got to always think you’re in the game,” coach Garrett Wiggans said postgame. “We’ve been in close situations like this before where we’ve executed, but we came up short tonight.”

From the opening tip, the defensive tone was set by both programs. Helias went to its 2-3 zone defense early with center Adalyn Koelling anchoring the unit down low. Koelling’s presence forced the Cardinals to get creative outside of the paint. Following a Helias bucket, the Crusaders would pick up the Cardinals' ball handlers in a full-court set.

Helias junior Mikah Edwards drives towards the net

Helias junior Mikah Edwards drives towards the net during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. The lead changed six times in the first half, after which Benton led until the final buzzer.

Benton on the other hand trusted its man-to-man play to frustrate the Crusaders in the full and half-court set. Helias guards Gabrielle Bax and Mikah Edwards were forced to make quick decisions when bringing the ball up, as the duo was routinely met by double-teamed traps before crossing the half-court line. This would often lead to turnovers, and the Crusaders had 17 total compared to the Cardinals’ 11.

“We made several mistakes in the turnover department,” Wiggans said. “But I never once questioned our effort or intent.”

Helias’s Adalynn Koelling, front, and Benton’s Kelsey Johnson fight for a rebound

Helias’s Adalynn Koelling, front, and Benton’s Kelsey Johnson fight for a rebound during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. When the Crusaders and Cardinals last faced off in late December 2021, Helias eked out a 41-39 win.

The defensive slugfest continued into the second half as Helias relied on multiple threats to get points — either Bax and Koelling’s outside shooting or ball movement in the paint.

Bax was the only Crusaders player to hit double digits, scoring 11 points. 

Benton guard Jaida Cox pushes against Helias’s Gabrielle Bax

Benton guard Jaida Cox pushes against Helias’s Gabrielle Bax, left, and Mikah Edwards during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. The Cardinals will move onto the Class 4 finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Benton was on a mission. The Cardinals figured out how to navigate their way out of Helias’ full-court presses, which led to multiple open layups from Kelsey Johnson, Avery Morlock and Jaida Cox.

“Our defense is usually very good,” Helias senior guard Samantha Ehmke said. “But I guess things weren’t clicking (down the stretch).”

Despite things not clicking the way Helias wanted, the Crusaders stayed in the game for its entirety. Trailing 33-25 with just over four minutes to go, Helias cut the deficit to 40-37 in the final minute.

Helias senior Kendal Saucier, right, cheers on the Lady Crusaders

Helias senior Kendal Saucier, right, cheers on the Lady Crusaders during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. More than 100 Crusaders made the trek to Springfield to see both the Helias boys and girls basketball teams compete in the state tournament. 

Then Cox responded.

The senior guard converted an off-balance layup to get the whistle on the following possession, putting the game out of reach for the Crusaders.

Despite the Crusaders’ state-title hopes disappearing, Helias remained optimistic in their opportunity to play in the third-place game against St. James at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Helias sophomore Adalynn Koelling catches her breath

Helias sophomore Adalynn Koelling catches her breath between Benton free throws during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Both teams have been averaging more than 50 points a game, although neither hit that mark Friday.

“This is obviously not the way to end up,” Bax said. “But we’re going to come back tomorrow and fight for that third-place spot.”

“I never really lost confidence because we were able to fight back so many times throughout the year,” Jacie Buschjost said. “Despite the outcome, we had a chance and fought.”

Wiggans echoed the same comments.

“I’m always going to have these girls' backs,” he said. “Sometimes you just come up short, especially in sports — it happens all the time. Regardless, these girls play their hearts out for what’s across their chest.”

Helias junior Brooke Reutter walks off the court

Helias junior Brooke Reutter walks off the court after the team’s 47-42 loss to Benton during the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Helias will face the St. James Tigers in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

