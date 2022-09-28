FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
“The length definitely made it a little bit tougher, but the wind played a factor on a lot of shots throughout the day,” Rock Bridge coach Travis Gabel.
Gabel’s star player, Tierney Baumstark, overcame the course and the elements on her way to medalist honors, edging Capital City’s Jaycie Lowery by one stroke with a 7-over 79. Despite taking home the top individual honor, Baumstark wasn’t thrilled with a performance that didn’t feature a birdie.
“I thought I had a shot at winning (before the tournament),” Baumstark said. “I ended up winning, which is great, but I definitely think that you can’t shoot a 79 at districts and expect to win. So I have a lot of work that I need to do.”
Gabel, on the other hand, was pleased with Baumstark’s play.
“She had at least 13 birdie opportunities and the putts just weren’t rolling. So she just had to overcome it,” Gabel said. “She’s a tough competitor and hates to lose, so you saw that come out.”
As a team, Rock Bridge took third place with a combined score of 404. Helias captured the team title with a total of 387 strokes, 10 clear of Capital City.
Emma Baumstark (108), Hailey Homann (108) and Jihyo Jung (109) provided the Bruins’ other counting scores.
Jung’s performance stood out amongst her teammates as she typically plays junior varsity and shot her career low.
“She had a great day,” Gabel said of Jung. “She didn’t play with us earlier this week but practiced with us (Monday) and put together a great round, so I was proud of her effort.”
Hickman finished fifth in the team standings with 459 strokes. Without senior Maggie Alexander, who was forced to withdraw with an illness, the four scoring golfers for the Kewpies were Elly Ross (93), Anna Vessell (107), Sarah Won (114) and Deme McBride (145).
Hickman coach DJ Johnson felt the Kewpies put together a quality performance in spite of the circumstances.
“They managed the course the way they needed to,” Johnson said. “They took the shots that they knew that they could make and then were able to execute it and finish it off.”
Battle did not register in the team competition because it only fielded three golfers — Avery Haner (115), Molly Criswell (150) and Emily Lee (145).
Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Tolton will play a 9-hole quadrangular Thursday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. It will be senior night for all four schools.