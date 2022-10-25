With only two seniors and a completely new infield from last year, Helias will face Washington in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Thursday.

The two teams faced each other earlier this season in the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament on Aug. 27. The Crusaders won 11-3 — the most runs the Blue Jays have allowed all season.

  Sports reporter, fall 2022

