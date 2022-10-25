With only two seniors and a completely new infield from last year, Helias will face Washington in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Thursday.
The two teams faced each other earlier this season in the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament on Aug. 27. The Crusaders won 11-3 — the most runs the Blue Jays have allowed all season.
Washington (33-3), the defending Class 4 champion, enters Thursday's contest riding a 10-game winning streak. The Blue Jays have allowed just two runs over their last five games.
Helias (27-6) saw Blue Jays ace Taylor Brown in the previous meeting. She allowed two runs over three innings.
"We need to make sure we get her down in the zone," Crusaders coach Kelly Fick said. "We'll also have to get a little creative in ways to create scoring opportunities."
Junior leadoff hitter Karoline Klebba has been one of the main reasons the Crusaders have made it this far, hitting over .500 this season with 21 stolen bases.
Molly Berkey, who leads the team with 36 RBI, has also dominated in the circle all season. She holds a 1.15 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 110 innings.
Berkey has allowed two runs in 21 postseason innings. She'll be in the circle again against the Blue Jays.
Fick believes she can have another strong performance Thursday if she sticks to her stuff.
"Just attacking the strike zone and being able to change speeds," he said. "If she does that, I think she'll be successful."
First pitch between the Crusaders and Blue Jays is scheduled for noon Thursday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The winner will face Kearney or Warrenton at 10 a.m. Friday for the state championship, while the loser will play in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Russellville faces Sherwood in Class 2 semifinal
After finishing second in districts the past two seasons, Russellville (23-7) broke through this year and advanced to the Class 2 semifinals after a 15-2 win over Valley Park in the quarterfinals.
Russellville faces Sherwood (29-5) at 11 a.m. Friday in its attempt to get to the championship game. Fellow Show-Me Conference member Eugene plays Marceline in the other semifinal.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, while the third-place game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
Russellville's offense has been scorching hot lately, scoring at least eight runs in each of its last four games. Sherwood junior Kennedy Diggs, though, presents a huge challenge.
Diggs has 484 strikeouts this season, well ahead of the previous state record of 405 set in 2015.
Russellville pitcher Campbell Backues has allowed just two runs in her past two appearances. She's also been a threat in the batter's box with five RBI against Valley Park.
Salisbury takes on Polo in Class 1 semifinals
For the fourth time in six years, Salisbury (16-10) is in the Class 1 semifinals. The Panthers play undefeated Polo (25-0) at 1:30 p.m. Friday for the right to play for the state title.
Canton and Marion C. Early play in the other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, while the third-place game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Senior pitcher Jaden Howard has led Salisbury all season. She struck out 12 over seven innings in a 3-1 win over New Franklin in the quarterfinals.
Madison Linneman has three of the Panthers' six stolen bases against New Franklin. However, it'll be tough to get runners on base against Polo, as junior Hanna Vaught has allowed just six runs over the last six games.
Vaught has been hot at the plate, too, hitting a home run in Polo's quarterfinal win over King City/Union Star. Polo totaled 16 hits, including a 3-for-5 day for cleanup hitter Mya Heil.