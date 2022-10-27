Helias softball got an early lead against the defending state champions and never looked back, defeating Washington 5-1 on Thursday in Springfield to advance to the MSHSAA Class 4 state championship.
Washington (34-4) struggled to get runs across against the Crusaders pitcher Molly Berkey. Berkey went all seven innings, allowing just five hits.
The Blue Jays had their chances, drawing seven walks, but Berkey stranded runners in scoring position inning after inning.
Helias (28-6) took a lead in the bottom of the first, with Ava Morris knocking in Madison Verslues, who stole second to make it happen.
The Crusaders added two more in the third on an error and a wild pitch.
Helias coach Kelly Fick talked about scoring in creative ways, and that’s just what happened. In the sixth, Jayli Howell scored after stealing third because of another error by the Blue Jays.
This is the second loss Helias has handed the Blue Jays this season, and it ends their championship defense.
The Crusaders will take on Kearney in the state championship. First pitch in the title game will be at 10 a.m. Friday, in Springfield. Helias is looking to win its second state championship in four years.
Blair Oaks advances
Blair Oaks beat Hallsville 3-0 in the sectional round of the MSHSAA Class 3 tournament on its home court in Wardsville..
The Falcons won 25-17 in the first set, 25-12 in the second and 25-14 in the third.
Blair Oaks will face Lutheran St. Charles in the state quarterfinals Saturday.
Eldon volleyball stays alive in Class 3 tourney
Eldon volleyball defeated Sullivan 3-2 in the sectional round of the MSHSAA Class 3 tournament in Eldon.
Both teams battled back and forth from the start.
Sullivan won the first 25-23, Eldon won the second 26-24 and then Sullivan took the third 25-14. Eldon prolonged the game with a 25-17 in the fourth and completed the comeback with a 15-7 victory in the fifth.
Eldon faces Seneca in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Hermann volleyball makes state quarters
Hermann volleyball beat Whitfield 3-1 in the sectional round of the MSHSAA Class 2 tournament in Hermann.
The Bearcats won 25-16 in the first, but fell in the second set 25-21. Hermann rebounded by taking the third and fourth set 25-12 and 25-13, respectively, to take the match.
Hermann plays Stover in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Battle beats Warrenton
Battle boys soccer defeated Warrenton 6-4 on the road to close its regular season.
The Spartans are 11-8-2 heading into the Class 4 District 7 tournament. They’ll face Blue Springs South in the quarterfinals Saturday.