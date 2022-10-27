Helias softball got an early lead against the defending state champions and never looked back, defeating Washington 5-1 on Thursday in Springfield to advance to the MSHSAA Class 4 state championship.

Washington (34-4) struggled to get runs across against the Crusaders pitcher Molly Berkey. Berkey went all seven innings, allowing just five hits.

