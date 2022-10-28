Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield.

The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you