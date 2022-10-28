Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield.
The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
After Helias got one run back, Elysia Hand doubled Kearney's lead with a grand slam in the fifth off of Molly Berkey to make it 10-2.
The Crusaders did everything in their power to get back into the game, scoring two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to make it 10-8. Karoline Klebba highlighted the offense, going 3-for-4 with two triples.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the seventh inning. Hand hit her second home run of the game, a three-run shot. Mackenzie Herndon put one over the wall two pitches later to make it 14-8.
Hand went 2-for-3 with 8 RBI.
Helias finished its season 28-7.
Marceline to play for Class 2 crown
Marceline softball continued its championship defense with a 7-1 win over Eugene to advance to the Class 2 state championship.
A three-run fifth inning for Marceline broke a 1-all tie. Two of the runs came on a home run from senior Ella Lowe. Junior Ava Thornburg padded the lead with a home run in the seventh inning.
The Eagles have now won 11 games in a row and are one win away from their second straight state title.
Marceline (26-5) plays Sherwood (30-5) in a rematch of last year's championship game, which the Eagles won 4-1. First pitch is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Russellville finishes third in Class 2
Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs went seven scoreless innings to hand Russellville a 1-0 loss in the other Class 2 state semifinal matchup.
As expected, it was a pitcher's duel between Diggs and Campbell Backues. Both allowed just four hits in seven innings pitched. Diggs finished with 12 strikeouts.
A quick strike from the Marksmen in the sixth inning was the difference. A leadoff double from Rebekah Riffle followed by an RBI single from Kinna Kelso broke the scoreless tie.
Russellville (24-8) got runners in scoring position several times throughout the game, but Diggs forced a pop out or a strikeout for the third out of each inning.
In the third-place game against Show-Me Conference rival Eugene, Russellville was able to bounce back with an 11-4 win.
A two-run double from Karleigh Grayson gave Russellville a 2-0 lead in the second inning. In the fourth, Cali Coombs hit a three-run shot to center field to make it 5-0.
The Eagles cut the lead to three with a two-out rally in the fifth inning, but the Russellville offense wasn't done yet, scoring three more in the sixth inning to make it 8-2.
Russellville did the same in the seventh inning — with a double from Grayson and a single from Audra Whittle — to extend the lead.
Grayson and Coombs each had 3 RBI.
Backues had her second complete game of the day, allowing ten hits and four runs to the Eagles.
Salisbury falls short in Class 1 semifinals, third-place game
Salisbury's comeback efforts fell short against Polo, losing 6-5 in the Class 1 state semifinals.
Polo (26-0) was all over pitcher Jaden Howard in the first four innings en route to a 6-0 lead.
Salisbury rallied in the fifth inning with six straight hits to make it a one-run game. The rally included RBI from Ayla King, Kathryn Kottman and Addilyn Wales.
Polo's pitcher Hanna Vaught stayed in the game after the fifth, and it proved to be the right decision. The Panthers didn't have a hit in the final two innings.
Salisbury had a chance in the seventh with runners on the corners because of two errors, but Vaught struck out Wales to end it.
In the third-place game, Salisbury lost to Marion C. Early 8-1.