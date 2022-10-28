Kearney won its second state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias, 14-9.
The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
After Helias got one run back, Elysia Hand doubled Kearney's lead with a grand slam in the fifth off of Molly Berkey to make it 10-2.
The Crusaders did everything in their power to get back into the game, scoring two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to make it 10-8. Karoline Klebba highlighted the offense, going 3-4 with two triples.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the seventh inning. Hand hit her second home run of the game, a three-run shot. Mackenzie Herndon put one over the wall two pitches later to make it 14-8.
Hand went 2-3 at the plate, totaling 8 RBI.
Helias finished second in the class with a 28-7 record. Kearney, in its first state tournament appearance since 2009, caps its season with a state championship.
Marceline advances to Class 2 state championship
Marceline softball continued its championship defense with a 7-1 win over Eugene to move on to the state championship.
A three-run fifth inning for Marceline (26-5) broke the 1-1 tie. Two of the runs came on a home run from senior Ella Lowe.
Junior Ava Thornburg added insurance with a home run in the seventh inning.
The Eagles have now won 11 games in a row and are one win away from their second straight state championship.
Their opponent is Sherwood (30-5), a rematch of last year's championship game where the Eagles won 4-1. First pitch is at 10 a.m. Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
Russellville finishes third in Class 2
Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs went seven scoreless innings to hand Russellville a 1-0 loss in the other Class 2 state semifinal matchup.
As expected, it was a pitcher's duel between Diggs and Campbell Backues. Both allowed just four hits in seven innings pitched. Diggs finished with 12 strikeouts.
A quick strike from the Marksmen in the sixth inning was the difference. A leadoff double from Rebekah Riffle followed by an RBI single from Kinna Kelso broke the scoreless tie.
Russellville got runners in scoring position a few times during the game, but Diggs was able to force a pop out or a strikeout for the third out every inning.
In the third place game against Show-Me Conference foe Eugene, Russellville was able to bounce back with a 11-4 win.
A two-run double from Karleigh Grayson gave Russellville a 2-0 lead in the second inning. In the fourth, Cali Coombs hit a three-run shot to center field to make it 5-0.
The Eagles cut the lead to three with a two-out rally in the fifth inning, but the Russellville offense wasn't done yet, scoring three more in the sixth inning to make it 8-2.
It did the same in the seventh inning with a double from Grayson and a single from Audra Whittle to make it 11-2.
Grayson and Coombs both finished with 3 RBI to lead Russellville.
Backues had her second complete game of the day, allowing ten hits and four runs over seven innings.
Russellville ends its season at 24-8.
Salisbury falls short in Class 1 semifinals, third place game
Salisbury's comeback efforts fell short against Polo, losing 6-5 in the Class 1 state semifinals.
Polo (26-0) was all over pitcher Jaden Howard in the first four innings, taking a 6-0 lead.
Salisbury rallied in the fifth inning with six straight hits to make it a one-run game. That included RBI from Ayla King, Kathryn Kottman and Addilyn Wales.
Polo's pitcher Hanna Vaught stayed in the game after the fifth, and it proved to be the right decision, not allowing a hit in the final two innings.
Salisbury had a chance in the seventh with runners on the corners due to two errors, but Vaught struck out Wales to end it.
In the third-place game, Salisbury lost 8-1 to Marion C. Early.