Two of mid-Missouri's best teams squared off under the lights Friday in one of the most anticipated matchups statewide. Class 5's No. 6 team Helias hosted the No. 2-ranked Cardinal Ritter in Jefferson City.

Cardinal Ritter managed to win the battle of the powerhouses 40-14, extending its unbeaten start to the season.

