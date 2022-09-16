Two of mid-Missouri's best teams squared off under the lights Friday in one of the most anticipated matchups statewide. Class 5's No. 6 team Helias hosted the No. 2-ranked Cardinal Ritter in Jefferson City.
Cardinal Ritter managed to win the battle of the powerhouses 40-14, extending its unbeaten start to the season.
Turnovers on early drives hindered both teams, as the first two series of the game ended in fumbles. However, Cardinal Ritter recovered in plus territory and four plays later capitalized with a touchdown. Quarterback Antwon McKay rifled a pass to wide receiver Frederick Moore for a 21-yard score, putting his team up 7-0.
Helias eventually settled into the game, responding with a 97-yard touchdown drive to even the score. Both defenses settled in after that point, and the score was knotted at 7 at the break.
Following a brief intermission, Cardinal Ritter emerged with an entirely new focus. They forced a punt on Helias's first series, getting the ball back with some mounting momentum. Two plays later, running back Marvin Burks Jr. broke off a 73-yard touchdown run, sucking the life out of the Helias sideline.
Ultimately, Cardinal Ritter began to swarm, forcing several punts and taking the air out of the ball by continuously running the football. Quarterback Carson Boyd entered the game and made several impressive plays down the stretch, adding two touchdowns through the air to put the game out of reach. Helias (3-1) had several chances to put itself back into the game, but untimely interceptions ruined any momentum.
Cardinal Ritter moves to 4-0 on the season with the victory, while Helias sufferered its first defeat. Cardinal Ritter hosts Lutheran High School next Friday, while Helias welcomes Rock Bridge to Jefferson City.