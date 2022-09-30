Helias made a short trip Friday across Jefferson City, and walked away with a 24-22 win in a Central Missouri Activities Conference battle.
Both teams entered the game tied in district play at 2-1. Helias entered the game at 3-2, while Capital City entered at 4-1.
The Crusaders got off to a hot start, scoring 17 unanswered points. The Cavaliers got on the scoreboard right before the half with a 46-yard touchdown reception by Cameron Harrison with 14 seconds left in the half, making it a 10-point contest.
Helias added on to its lead early in the second half with a 9-yard touchdown run.
Capital City battled back in the fourth quarter, making the game close at the end with a touchdown reception by Harrison. The Cavaliers then blocked a Helias field goal attempt and ran it back for a touchdown and converted a two-point attempt, but it was too little, too late, as that was the game's final play.
Helias returns to action at 7 p.m. next Friday as it travels to face Jefferson City. Capital City next hosts Smith-Cotton at the same time.