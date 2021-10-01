Helias won its homecoming game in dominant fashion, beating Capital City 31-0 in a Central Missouri Activities Conference game.
The Crusaders improved to 5-1,and the Cavaliers fell to 0-6.
The game started off slowly with both offenses unable to score. After several punts, Helias was the first to score on a 5-yard touchdown run from running back Carson Brauner. Helias kicker Vinnie Calvaruso knocked down a 43-yard field goal.
Helias quarterback Drew Miller accounted for two touchdowns, scoring on a 37-yard run and throwing a 39-yard TD pass to wide receiver Harrison Miller. To cap off the scoring, Sam Wyrick scored on a 3-yard run.