Helias (0-1) opened its season a class higher than last year against a solid Hannibal (1-0) team on its own turf.
Wasting no time, the Pirates scored three times in the opening quarter and never let their foot of the pedal to win 54-20. Hannibal quarterback Courtland Watson led the charge with five touchdowns and was backed by a lockdown defense. The highlight for the Crusaders came in the form of junior quarterback Drew Miller, who threw over 60 yards on multiple plays.
Another promising image for Crusaders fans was the senior receiving core of Billy Underwood, Kaden Hampson and Vinnie Calvaruso. Underwood was the first Crusader to break the goal line with a 71-yard catch in the first quarter. After a 1-yard rushing touchdown proved the lone score for the Crusaders in the second, Miller connected with Hampson on a 74-yard touchdown in the third. Calvaruso added onto the impressive passing performance with a late 66-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders take on Hickman next Friday at home, while Hannibal heads back to its own stadium for a game against Jefferson City. Both games start at 7 p.m.