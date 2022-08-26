After losing to the Hannibal Pirates 54-20 to open up last season, the Helias Crusaders were determined to avenge the loss in this week’s opening matchup. They did so in Hannibal Friday night by defeating the Pirates 31-21. In a back-and-forth contest, the Crusaders' offense relied on both their passing and running game to take down the 2021 Class 4 State Runners-Ups.
The Helias offense was a total team effort, with each of the five scores coming from a different player. Crusader’s quarterback, senior Drew Miller, consistently scrambled to create more time for his receivers to get open. Kicker Nic Calvaruso booted a 34-yard field goal to put the game out of reach for Hannibal with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter.