As Helias has done all season long, the Crusaders offense dominated in every aspect in a 59-13 win over Vianney on Friday in Jefferson City.
Highlighting the running game for Helias were running backs Alex Marberry and Mason French . Each of the backs accounted for two touchdown runs apiece in the first half.
Through the air, the Crusaders were led by senior QB Drew Miller, who threw for two TDs in the first half.
In the first half alone, Helias tallied 318 yards from scrimmage while Vianney had a total of 145 yards.
In the end, the Crusaders kept the train going in the second half, finishing it out with a 46-point romp of the Golden Griffins.
Helias closes out the regular season second in Class 5 District 4 play, just behind Holt (Wentzville).