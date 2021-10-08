Helias scored on both sides of the ball to open the game and dominated the rest of the way in a 51-7 home victory over Jefferson City.
Crusaders quarterback Drew Miller connected with Ryan Klahr for a 29-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Moments later, senior Carson Brauner returned an interception to double the lead.
Miller added another passing TD and Braunder a rushing touchdown. Helias scored two field goals and took a 34-7 lead into the half.
Helias held Jefferson City scoreless in the second half and punched in two more touchdowns. A late field goal added to a big win for the Crusaders.
The Jays' lone score came on a 75-yard rushing touchdown from fullback David Bethune.
Next Friday, Jefferson City (3-4) travels to Battle, while Helias (6-1) heads to Smith-Cotton.