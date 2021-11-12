Holt shut out Helias for nearly three quarters in a 34-6 win Friday to claim the Class 5 District 4 title game.
Holt scored two touchdowns in the first half to take a 14-point lead. A promising Crusader drive ended when quarterback Drew Miller threw an interception in the red zone midway through the second.
Holt pulled away in the third quarter with two TDs in three minutes. It added a late touchdown in the fourth to close out the victory.
Holt quarterback Cooper Brown set the school's single-season passing TD record last week. Brown added two passing touchdowns Friday to extend his record to 37.
Holt's running game supported its rock-solid passing game. Brown rushed for a TD, and running back Kyle Wuebbeling rushed for two.
Helias' lone score came with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter, when Miller connected with senior Kaden Hampson for a 10-yard passing touchdown.
The loss snapped the Crusaders' nine-game winning streak and ended their season with a 9-2 record. Holt is 11-0.