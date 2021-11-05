Besides its Week 1 loss to Hannibal, Helias has been nothing short of dominant on the football field.
The Crusaders continued their dominance into the playoffs, beating Washington 49-6 in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal Friday. The win was Helias' ninth straight.
Helias' scoring began on its second drive. After getting held to a three and out on their first possession, the Blue Jays almost sacked quarterback Drew Miller for the second time to force another. Just before the defenders could reach him, Miller found Harrison Miller, who took the short pass 48 yards to the house to put them on top.
After that drive, Helias focused on establishing the running game for the rest of the quarter. After two breakaway runs from Ryan Klahr got Helias to Washington's 5-yard line, the Blue Jays nearly completed the goal-line stand, but before a pitch to Carson Brauner on fourth down got the Crusaders in the end zone.
Helias (10-1) got one more touchdown in the quarter, also coming on fourth down, when Klahr took an option play 50 yards down the sideline. He added a 48-yard score on a similar play in the second quarter, and finished the night with 168 rushing yards on nine carries.
Miller got two more touchdowns in the second quarter. His first came on a 15-yard floater that found a wide-open Cole Stumpe in the end zone. The second came on a screen play to Kaden Hampson, who scampered his way 36 yards for a touchdown. When the first half ended, the Crusaders had already put 42 points on the board.
"We really ran the ball well tonight," Helias coach Chris Hentges said. "We had a lot of yards rushing on our perimeter game. We were able to take advantage of a few things with the screen game and pass game as well."
Washington fumbled on the first play of the second half, and Helias' Tyler Sandbothe had a 20-yard scoop and score to get the Crusaders to 49 points, where they stayed for the rest of the game.
Washington (7-4), on the other hand, only mustered 149 yards of offense, all on the ground. A majority of those yards came from quarterback Cam Millheiser, who snuck his way in for a 12-yard touchdown for his team's only score of the game. Millheiser finished with 102 yards on 18 carries.
"Our scout teams did a really good job of preparing our defense to be ready for what was coming — a really heavy run-based offense," Hentges said. "And we were able to really frustrate them."
With its win, Helias moves on to the district championship, where it will face the No. 1 seed Holt (10-0) in Wentzville.
"They are really talented from top to bottom," Hentges said. "There's not many weaknesses on that football team. We're going to have to play a near-perfect game to beat them."