Rock Bridge girls soccer took care of business Monday, taking down CMAC foe Smith-Cotton 4-1 spurred by forward Madison Hendershott’s four-goal afternoon in Sedalia.
Days after they lost 3-0 against Ft. Zumwalt West in the Blue Cat Cup championship game, the Bruins (12-4-1) responded with a confident showing against the Tigers.
Hendershott, one of Rock Bridge’s vital offensive cogs, scored her first goal from a looping header off a corner kick and went on to score three times more with her feet. Even sweeter, Hendershott’s two final goals were assisted by her sister, Ella.
After a run of road games, the Bruins return home where they will take on Hickman on Wednesday and Cor Jesu on Friday.
Trailblazers postpone tennis, cancel soccer
Tolton boys tennis’ match against Heliaswas postponed to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cosmo Park.
Tolton girls soccer’s game at St. Paul Lutheran was cancelled and will not be made up. Girls soccer will next face Christian High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.
Hickman and Battle girls soccer postponed
The Spartans and Kewpies’ rivalry game was rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday due to inclement weather. Senior Night festivities commence at 6 p.m. with Hickman’s final home game of the season following.
Spartans baseball at Rolla postponed
Battle baseball’s matchup against Rolla was cancelled. The Spartans will be back on the diamond at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Wardsville to take on Blair Oaks.