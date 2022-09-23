In a non-conference rivalry game, Hermann (5-0) defeated Owensville (3-2) 38-16 Friday night at Dutchmen Stadium.
The rivalry, called the Gasconade County Bowl, has been close over the past four seasons. This season, however, Hermann took a commanding 16-0 early and never gave up the lead.
Hermann's offense continues to impresss, as it has put up over 150 points on the season, good for more than 36 points a game.
For Owensville, it now has to regroup after a tough loss following its dominant performance last week.
Hermann hosts Sullivan at 7p.m. Friday, and Owensville travels to play Pacific at 7 p.m. Friday.