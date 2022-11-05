Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday.

Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history in the win while Hermann (31-10-1) finished its sixth straight season with a top-three finish in the state tournament.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you