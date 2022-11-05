Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday.
Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history in the win while Hermann (31-10-1) finished its sixth straight season with a top-three finish in the state tournament.
Johnson’s three touchdowns lead Lincoln football past South Callaway
Ross Johnson had three touchdowns on the day to help first-seeded Lincoln defeat fourth-seeded South Callaway 34-14 in the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals.
South Callaway finishes the season 6-5 while Lincoln (10-1) faces Cole Camp in the district finals Friday.
Cole Camp defeats Fayette in semifinals
Second-seed Cole Camp defeated seventh-seed Fayette 52-14 to advance to the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 championship match.
Cole Camp (9-2) got out to a dominating 45-0 lead heading into halftime and never looked back. Fayette finished its season 6-5.
The Bluebirds will head to Lincoln for the district title match Friday. The two teams faced off in Week 7, with Lincoln coming out on top 38-34.
Camdenton rolls over Rolla
Camdenton dominated Rolla in a 42-6 victory in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinals.
Camdenton will face Lebanon in the district championships. The two teams faced off in Week 8, with Camdenton taking a 45-28 victory.