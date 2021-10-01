On a night in which it honored its seniors, Sullivan defeated Hermann 32-7.
The game started slowly, as neither team could put any points on the board in the first quarter. It warmed up in the second , as Hermann broke the deadlock and went up 7-0 with 6:58 to go in the quarter. Sullivan answered soon after as Alex Goly scored, but it missed the extra point, and the game went into halftime 7-6.
The second half was all Sullivan, as it scored 26 unanswered points to close out the game.
Hermann coach Andy Emmons said that errors early in the half hurt his team.
“We had some costly turnovers, and Sullivan gained the momentum,” he said. ... “We played well in the first half," Emmons said. "I wish we could have done it in the second half.”
Hermann (3-3) will next face St. Clair.