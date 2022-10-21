Union's 11-game-conference winning streak was close to being snapped on Friday at Hermann.
But the Wildcats showed up late to defend their conference title outright, beating the Bearcats 21-14 in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
It was a defensive battle throughout, as the game featured a total of eight turnovers and six punts. In the second quarter, Union got on the board first, as Wyatt Birke scored on a 19-yard carry, but Hermann responded. A long run by Conner Coffey set up a short touchdown run from Parker Anderson, and Anderson then followed that with a 34-yard catch to give the Bearcats the lead going into halftime.
Hermann’s defense frustrated Union’s star quarterback Liam Hughes, limiting him to 9-of-28 passing and only 150 yards. The Bearcats held on to their lead until the fourth quarter, but they turned it over on downs at midfield, and Union’s offense finally woke up as Hughes ran 40 yards on the next possession to tie the game up. The Bearcats were then held to a three-and-out by the Wildcats defense, and gave Union the ball back with two minutes to play, which led to the game winning touchdown.
Hughes led Union down the field, and with a little over a minute to play, he threw a nice pass to wideout Hayden Burke, and he broke free for a 49-yard touchdown that gave the Wildcats the lead and outright conference title.
Union (9-0) won its second straight Four Rivers Conference title, and it will host Windsor in the first round of the Class 4 District 2 tournament next week.
Hermann (7-2) had a chance to share the conference title with a win, but the loss means the Wildcats finished in second in the standings. They will also host a district matchup next week against Cuba in the Class 2 District 2 tournament.
