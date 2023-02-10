Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday.
Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
Rock Bridge's Socorro Rodriguez (140) continued her impressive season as she won her first round and quarterfinal match by pin.
Both wrestlers have qualified for state by reaching the semifinal round of the district tournament. The girls next compete for a spot in their respective district championship matches Saturday at Holt High School.
Flurry of state qualifiers for Columbia high schools
Hickman and Rock Bridge will both be represented in the girls diving state tournament after two athletes from each school qualified during the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 tournament Friday night in Belton.
Two Hickman athletes qualified, as Savannah Alten placed second, while Megan Zguta placed seventh. Rock Bridge will send fifth and sixth-place finishers Annalise Wightman and Bella Hutchinson to the state tournament.
Both the Kewpies and Bruins next compete in the Class 2 tournament Thursday at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters.