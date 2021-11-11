"Team COMO" and coach Taylor Birsa will be sending an impressive lineup to St. Peters' Rec Plex this weekend at the MSHSAA Class 2 state swim and dive meet, with a few swimmers looking to finish in the top 10.
The team is a combination of competitors from Hickman and Rock Bridge, who will be scored separately in the event.
Hickman swimmers Sam Ragsdell, Jack Hoien, Scott Smale-Murillo and Micah Ragsdell, along with diver Jack Estes will represent the Kewpies. Rock Bridge has more competitors with Nick Clervi, Noah Robinson, Jackson Veltrop, Zach Coughenour, RJ Bechtold, Braden McCormick, Sam Schultz, Hayden Barnes, Ryder Bechtold and Trey Clervi.
"It's a good group of guys," Birsa said. "The effort was definitely there this year. The boys always had a positive attitude, they flowed well in practice. You could tell morale was up from last year."
The teams competed in several large meets throughout the season, such as the Cape Central Invite in Cape Girardeau, the NKC Invite in Kansas City, and the COMO Invite, which provided the perfect environment for the team to truly prepare for state this weekend.
"Meets like the COMO Invite can have over 50 teams — it's like a mini-state meet," Birsa said. "These were all good times for them to compete against teams and kids they don't normally see. It's good to have that experience."
With a change to how swimmers qualify for state, Hickman and Rock Bridge's swimmers were pushed harder than ever to make it to the end of season meet.
"There are no more automatic state times," Birsa said. "It's a constant ranking system, which is good for keeping the grind going. You could get bounced out at any time. It really kept them focused and added more value to it."
Barnes, who is the No. 10 seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.60), isn't letting nerves get to him as he waits for his first ever swim at state.
"Being a freshman going into state, it's really exciting," Barnes said. "My main goal is to make the finals. At the moment, I'm not nervous. I've been going to these state meets to support older friends and siblings for a couple years now. It's going to be a whole new experience being there to swim, and I'm excited."
Hickman senior Ragsdell, who is seeded in the top eight for the 50 freestyle, has appreciated the pressure these larger meets bring, and he knows the change to state qualifications has only fueled him more.
"I have swam in these big meets before and find I perform best under pressure," Ragsdell said. "I know what I need to do and have done everything I can in practice to give myself the best chance to do so."
In state last year Ragsdell finished eighth (21.82). While an improvement on his state performance from last season is what he is aiming for, he is also pushing for his brother Joe's school record in the 50 free (21.10).
"My times have lined up to where I am fairly confident I can beat it," Ragsdell said. "This record and this meet have motivated me to work as hard as I can in practice for almost three years."
Breaking records has been motivating another swimmer for multiple seasons as well. Veltrop, who is seeded top eight in the 500 freestyle, hopes he can beat the school record, which is held by Dane Florea, someone he has looked up to for years.
"The team record is a 4:27.60 I believe, and the record holder is Dane Florea," Veltrop said. "When we would swim club he was always working hard and dropping these insane times. It made him someone that most kids my age wanted to try and get close to. I want to try and be that same guy for the next generation."
Like Ragsdell, Veltrop finished eighth in last season's state meet (4:43.41). With this being Veltrop's final meet of his high school career, the pressure has helped push him to where he is now.
"As soon as I joined the team, my end all be all goal was to get the record," Veltrop said. "But this year, it has definitely been more prevalent. It's a now or never situation, and I needed that pressure to help me get to that next level."
Whether records are broken or not, it will be an emotional finale for Ragsdell and Veltrop as they compete in the final meet of their high school careers.
"It will be hard," Ragsdell said. "These boys I have swam with have become something of a family to me, and having to leave them will not be easy."