Struggles on the offensive end doomed Hickman in its 70-27 loss to Rock Bridge on Thursday.
Down 10-2 quickly in the first quarter, senior Maci Kuchta provided the much needed spark to bring the Kewpies back into the game, getting them as close as three points. She ended the game with 15 points.
Hickman head coach Anna Rorvig called Kuchta a gamer.
“Her effort is always key,” Rorvig said. “I didn’t really ever have to question her effort. Her teammates did a great job of setting screens or finding her.”
The Kewpies found themselves down 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and that was the closest they would get. Hickman was then outscored 56-15 the rest of the way. Failing to start quarters on a good note was a theme throughout the entire game for the Kewpies.
“It’s hard mentally when shots are not going in and when we’re not getting many looks,” Rorvig said. “Rock Bridge is a very talented team. They exploited our young kids in the post and took advantage of that.”
Working on faster starts and getting the offense into a rhythm is something that Rorvig and her coaching staff hope to address going forward. That starts with getting players comfortable with the team’s system.
“They’ve been thrown into the fire early and it’s a lot going from eighth grade to Class 5 varsity basketball,” Rorvig said. “And that goes for any of our kids; the more game reps, the better off will they be at the end.”
Hickman moves on to play Staley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hickman.