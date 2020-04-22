Hickman athletic director J.D. Coffman is retiring after a 30-year career in high school athletics. He will be replaced by former Battle soccer coach Jack Rubenstein.
Coffman became the Kewpies’ AD in 2014 after coaching football and wrestling.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Coffman’s last day will be June 30 and he is working with Rubenstein to make the transition a smooth one.
Rubenstein coached both boys' and girls' soccer at Battle from 2013-19.
Hickman cross country and track and field coach Pete Doll is also retiring.
Doll was promoted to the head coaching position in 2015 and had planned to retire following the 2020 track and field season. He’ll join his wife, a medical professional, in the Portland, Oregon, area, where she has worked for two years. Doll's son is wrapping up his senior year at Hickman.
“The plan was for her to work there while I stayed here with my son," Doll said. “(The school has) known for a while that this was my last year.”
Rachel Korte, who has been a cross country assistant coach for five years, will be the next head coach, Doll said. She will also fill his position with the track and field team.