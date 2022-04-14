Hickman baseball beat Blair Oaks 3-2 in its first game of the Columbia Tournament on Thursday in Columbia.
The Kewpies were down 2-1 after four complete innings as Blair Oaks junior Wil Libbert dominated on the mound with 11 strikeouts to that point.
Hickman answered with two unanswered runs and escaped with the win in the first day of the Columbia Tournament.
The Kewpies will face off against Grain Valley and Christian Brothers, with the first game starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hickman.
Battle's hot offense leads them over Smith-Cotton
Battle baseball started off its run in the Columbia Tournament hot, knocking off Smith-Cotton 15-7.
The Spartans started off the game giving up two runs in the first inning but followed it up with a five-run second inning to take lead.
Battle wouldn't look back as its offense continued to rack up the hits en route to a decisive victory.
The Spartans will be back for the second day of the tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Battle to take on Francis Howell and will then face Willard at 8 p.m.
Hickman boys tennis drops one in Springfield
Hickman made the trip to Springfield for a doubleheader against Kickapoo and Springfield Central, leaving with a first-time single match winner.
Junior Josiah Kiley beat his Kickapoo opponent, 8-6, staying mentally tougher and steadier, as coach Jackson Scheiter described. As a team, Hickman fell to Kickapoo 8-1.
The Kewpies return to the courts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday in the Columbia Duals at Bethel Park.
Kewpies sign to play at collegiate level
Seven Hickman athletes inked offers Wednesday to play their respective sports at the next level, including Kevin Brooks, the first Hickman Esports athlete to play in college.
Brooks will further his education and competition at Columbia College. Following Brooks, long-distance runner Will Cherrington and soccer players Lake Gott and Paul Morpurgo will continue their careers with the Cougars. Morpurgo chose Columbia over Rockhurst and Missouri Club Soccer.
Deon Weston officially signed to play football at Lincoln, following his teammate Keith Kelley. Charlie Garino, who holds the school's pole vault record, committed to Central Missouri, and Colbin Clark signed to play golf at Knox University.