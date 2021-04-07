Plate patience from Helias Catholic baseball, along with an outstanding outing from starting pitcher Cole Peters, led the Crusaders to a 6-4 victory over Hickman on Wednesday.
Missouri baseball commit Braden Hemmer took the mound for the Kewpies and had a shaky outing from the get-go. The Crusaders took the lead in the top of the first inning, with the heart of their lineup doing damage. Crusaders cleanup hitter Jaden Kolb and senior Ethan Holzhauser both drove runs in, giving Helias an early 2-0 lead.
Hemmer went five innings and gave up seven hits, four runs and had three strikeouts, two of which got past catcher Jackson Kespohl and resulted in the batters reaching base. Despite the struggle on the mound, Hemmer helped his cause in the batter’s box. He put the Kewpies on the board in the third inning with a two-out RBI single to make the score 2-1.
Peters was dealing for the Crusaders. While Hemmer couldn’t catch a break with his strikeouts, Peters helped himself out once anyone got on base. Carter Abrams singled off Peters in the first, as did Ray Schroeder in the second. However, Peters fired the ball over to first base on both occasions and got both out.
Hickman second baseman Tait Robertson made two outstanding plays early that helped keep the Kewpies in the game. In the second, he dove out for a ground ball and tossed it to first to save a base hit. In the third inning, a sure line drive to right field found itself speared out of the air by Robertson to once again save a hit.
In the fifth, Kolb and Holzhauser were at it again.
Kolb smashed a double to deep center, ,which drove Cole Stumpe home. A base hit to right field from Holzhauser drove Kolb home and extended Helias’ lead to 4-1. A bases-loaded walk in the sixth brought home another run for the Crusaders.
The Kewpies wouldn’t go down quietly despite trailing by four going into the bottom of the sixth. Hemmer once again singled and advanced to third base after a Shroeder base hit. With runners on the corners, Peters committed the rare act of balking home a run, giving Hickman signs of life.
Helias didn’t rest on its laurels in the top of the seventh, as Quinton Baker turned a catcher’s interference call into a run after stealing both second and third, the latter resulting in an errant throw past third, allowing Baker to score.
Robertson entered in relief in the seventh inning, and he also led off the bottom of the seventh inning. With key fielding plays already, Robertson added to his day by leading off with a double. Once again, Hemmer came up to the plate and hit his third single, driving in his second run of the day . Shroeder hit an RBI single of his own, bringing the score within two. However, Helias’ Alex Loethen would put an end to the Hickman comeback attempt, getting Kespohl and Mason Meloy out to end the game.
The patience of the Crusaders' batters stood out, as they drew seven walks and constantly worked the count into clear hitter’s counts. Hickman played with a more free-swinging approach, which did lead to a late rally, but it struggled to get anything going early. The Kewpies will try to get back on track Friday in the Ozark Tournament.