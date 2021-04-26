Hickman baseball got a 2-1 home win against Jefferson City on Monday behind a two-run homer from Braden Hemmer.
The Kewpies’ next game is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge wrestler McCallister wins national title
Rock Bridge wrestler Carter McCallister followed his state title this spring with a national title at the 2021 NHSCA High School National Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
McCallister won a 128-person field over the weekend in the 132-pound division.
Rischer wins CMAC title for Tolton boys golf
Christian Rischer dominated the rest of the field shooting a 76 for a five-stroke victory at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championships at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie.
Tolton also finished second in the team competition, four strokes behind St. Dominic.
Trailblazer Chase Knorr finished second and Andrew Fallis finished eighth. Tolton finished second as a team, two strokes behind St. Dominic.
Hickman girls soccer beats Capital City
Hickman girls soccer got a 1-0 win at home against Capital City behind a penalty kick by Ava Hoenes in the 25th minute.
Hoenes sent the Capital City goalkeeper the wrong way before slotting the spot kick into the bottom corner.
Rock Bridge baseball wins behind offense
Rock Bridge baseball got a 12-8 win over Boonville with Toby Scheidt hitting a home run.
Rock Bridge’s next game is at 5 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Battle.
Bruins start soccer tourney with loss
Rock Bridge girls soccer dropped its opening game of the St. Dominic Tournament to Fort Zumwalt West 2-0.
With the loss, the Bruins are now 5-7 in the season.
Rock Bridge (5-7) will return to action Tuesday against Francis Howell Central for its second game of the tournament.
Kewpies, Bruins and Spartans compete at Jefferson City
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle boys golf competed Monday in the Jefferson City Invitational at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
The Kewpies placed the highest of the Columbia high school teams, posting a 40-over 328 to finish fourth, nine strokes behind champions Helias. The Bruins finished three strokes further back after a 43-over 331 to finish in fifth place. The Spartans finished in 16th with a 418.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will next compete in the Central Missouri Activites Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Jefferson City Country Club.
Rock Bridge tennis comes back vs. Quincy
Rock Bridge tennis rallied from a 2-1 deficit with wins in five of the six singles matches for a 6-3 win over Quincy at Bethel Park.
Will Forsyth, Logan Burnam and Ben Xu each got tiebreak wins and the Bruins improved to 10-3. Their next dual is Thursday at Hickman.