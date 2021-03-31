Heads-up baserunning, wild pitches and solid pitching in high-pressure situations pushed Hickman baseball past Union 4-1 on Wednesday evening.
Colin Vahabzadeh took the mound for the Kewpies and opened with a shaky first inning. His command seemed off at first, as he loaded the bases up, giving the Wildcats a golden opportunity to put runs on the board early. However, Vahabzadeh pitched his way out of the jam.
Union’s Alex Kuelker had a similar start to Vahabzadeh, letting three straight batters on base and putting himself in an early jam with the bases loaded and no outs. And just like Vahabzadeh, Kuelker recovered, striking out three Kewpies straight.
For the most part, it was a mirror matchup between the two pitchers. Both had early hiccups that didn’t amount to any damage. Both got through the next two innings without much adversity. Vahabzadeh’s day came to an end after a 1-2-3 third inning, as reliever Tait Robertson was brought in. Vahabzadeh pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Robertson had early trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Robertson gave up a leadoff double, but came out of the inning without a scratch. With one out in the fifth inning, Mason Bailey took one of Robertson’s pitches deep into center field for a triple. In yet another high-pressure situation, Robertson was able to tighten up and escape the inning, keeping the game scoreless.
The Kewpies opened up the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hickman senior Joseph Villarreal singled and caused havoc on the basepaths. Ryan Holmes attempted and failed to move Villarreal over to second with sacrifice bunts. Villarreal ended up stealing second as Holmes struck out to get into scoring position. Villarreal took third on a passed ball with Carter Abrams at the plate. And with a second straight passed ball, Villarreal came charging home to score and put the first run on the board for the Kewpies.
Union didn’t waste any time answering back. Catcher Gavin Wencker led off the top of the sixth for the Wildcats and drove a liner into the same gap that Bailey had earlier in the fifth inning. The result was similar, too; a triple for Wencker and an opportunity for the Wildcats. A hard-hit ground ball between third and shortstop drove Wencker in, tying the game at one.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Kewpies continued right where they left off. Braden Hemmer led the inning with a stand-up double to left field, advancing to third after a pitch got away from Kuelker and went behind Kewpies catcher Jackson Kespohl. A grounder up the middle from Mason Meloy brought Hemmer home and Hickman retook the lead. After another passed ball and a base hit from Tyler Stine put runners at the corners, Union took Kuelker out of the game. Kuelker gave up four hits and struck out seven Kewpies.
From there, Hickman continued to rally. Another passed ball allowed Meloy to score and Stine to go from first to third. A base hit from Ben Frick-Alofs drove Stine home and gave the Kewpies a 4-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. With a three-run lead, Robertson took the mound and made quick work of the Wildcats batters.
Vahabzadeh and Robertson combined for 11 strikeouts in the victory. Frick-Alofs and Meloy each had an RBI, with Meloy and Villarreal also scoring off of passed balls.
Hickman’s next matchup is at 5 p.m. Monday against Capital City in Jefferson City.