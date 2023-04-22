Hickman baseball's offense was rolling Saturday as it took on Holt and St. Dominic in a doubleheader in Wentzville. Hickman dropped the opener 12-11 against Holt but bounced back with a 7-1 win over St. Dominic later in the day.

Game 1 was a shootout from first pitch to last. Hickman (12-8) had two high-scoring innings early, scoring four runs in the second and five in the third. Zach Bates hit a two-RBI double in the third to help Hickman take a 9-7 lead. 

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you