Hickman baseball's offense was rolling Saturday as it took on Holt and St. Dominic in a doubleheader in Wentzville. Hickman dropped the opener 12-11 against Holt but bounced back with a 7-1 win over St. Dominic later in the day.
Game 1 was a shootout from first pitch to last. Hickman (12-8) had two high-scoring innings early, scoring four runs in the second and five in the third. Zach Bates hit a two-RBI double in the third to help Hickman take a 9-7 lead.
Holt's offense responded, however, notching five runs over the next three innings to enter the seventh inning up 12-9. Hickman eventually cut the lead to one after two scores in the top of the seventh, but ultimately fell short in regaining the lead.
The Kewpies continued to produce runs in Game 2. The game started with a pair of scoreless innings before Bates got Hickman on the board with a two-RBI double in the top of the third.
Hickman extended the lead to three in the top of the fifth prior to St. Dominic plating one in the bottom of the fifth. The Kewpies added four insurance runs in the top of the sixth to secure the 7-1 victory.
Hickman next faces Jefferson City in a CMAC matchup at 5 p.m. Monday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge baseball reaches 20 wins after double-header shutouts against Webb City
Rock Bridge baseball held Webb City to five hits over two games, winning the first 1-0 and the second 4-0 in Webb City. Rock Bridge is now 20-2 on the season and has extended its win streak to 17 games. The team's last loss came March 25 against Marquette.
Owen Wise got the start in Game 1. Wise's complete-game victory featured four strikeouts and only two hits.
Cade Luetkemeyer earned the win in his Game 2 start, striking out six batters in 5⅔ innings and allowing three hits.
Rock Bridge will head home for a crosstown matchup against Battle at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge.
Tolton splits games in doubleheader action
Tolton baseball was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss in the first leg of a doubleheader against Licking in Kirksville but things started to click for the Trailblazers in Game 2, as the team managed to record 10 runs in six innings for a 10-1 to split the contest.
Tolton (7-5) next faces St. Francis Borgia at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Colton takes home title in the Pirate Invitational
Tolton boys tennis secured first place at the Pirate Invitational in Boonville. Tolton defeated swept each of host Boonville, Columbia Independent and Fulton 4-0 and knocked off Moberly 4-1. The Trailblazers extended their win streak to 10 with the four victories.
Tolton (10-2) will next dual against Mexico at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri.
Spartans close Battle Shootout with a shutout victory
Battle girls soccer finished play in the Battle Shootout with a 4-0 victory over Fulton in Columbia, meaning the Spartans split their games at the tournament 1-1. Milayah Miller led the way for the Spartans by netting two goals in the win.
Battle (5-8-1) will next face Jefferson City for a CMAC match at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Jefferson City.
