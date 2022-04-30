Hickman baseball went 1-1 in its doubleheader against Liberty North and Staley High School.
The Kewpies started the day early against Liberty North and lost a close game, 7-6. The Kewpies rebounded in a big way against Staley, as their offense exploded in the 11-1 win.
The Kewpies have scored 60 runs in just five games.
Rock Bridge managed to exit the weekend with two dominant wins under its belt, allowing just one run in both games. The Bruins’ first game against Liberty went as according to plan, going up 6-0 in the bottom of the second and never looking back.
The Bruins claimed a 10-1 victory as their pitching staff shut down the Jays’ lineup for the remainder of the game. The Bruins then played Blue Springs South, beating the Jaguars 11-1 with another dominant two-way performance.
Hickman and Rock Bridge will return to action in a rivarly matchup at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge .
Hickman’s Peterson breaks school long jump record
Freshman Athena Peterson set the Kewpies’ new long jump record — 19 feet, 7½ inches — Saturday at Dale Collier Invite in Kirkwood. The record’s previous owner was Lorinda Richardson, who leaped 19-5½ in 1981.
In addition to Peterson’s record-setting jump, Hickman placed in four other events. Senior Charlie Garino finished in first on the pole vault with a 4.75-meter leap, and junior Aaron Doyle followed close behind with 3.80m.
The Kewpies’ 4x800 relay team finished third with a time of 8:21.21, while junior Riley Wenzel also managed to earn third in the pole vault.
Battle saw sophomore Anna Ferguson and senior Keyleigh Reichert place second and third in the girls pole vault.
Hickman returns to the track at 4 p.m. Friday in the Jeff City Quad in Jefferson City, while Battle will hit the road for the Lutheran South Invitational next Saturday.
Tolton girls soccer snags two victories in Central Missouri Invitational
After a dominant performance against Warrensburg on Friday, Tolton (11-1-1) had some closer matches to wrap up its weekend in Kirksville for the Central Missouri Invitational.
The Trailblazers finished the weekend 2-0-1 after a close 1-0 victory over Kirksville and a 1-all tie versus Ozark. Forward Adelaide Devine scored Tolton’s winning goal against Kirksville, while freshman defender Ava Martin notched her first goal of the season against Ozark.
Tolton next plays at 4:30 p.m. Monday on the road against St. Paul Lutheran in Concordia.
Kewpies lose in Jefferson City
Hickman girls soccer lost 3-1 to Blue Valley Northwest in the JC Shootout after trailing 2-0 at halftime. The Kewpies’ lone goal came off the foot of senior Bella Laird.
The Huskies scored one goal on a penalty kick while saving one of the Kewpies’ penalty kicks.
“That sums up how the game went,” coach Wil Ross said. “Close but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Kewpies are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Battle at home.
Weather forces delays for Tolton baseball, Rock Bridge tennis
Both the Russellville Tournament, which Tolton baseball was set to play in, and Belleville East Tournament, which Rock Bridge tennis would have appeared in, saw postponements and then cancellations because of rain.
Though was originally slated to start on Thursday, Russellville was forced to postpone games further and further into the weekend until cancelling all makeup games at both Capital City and Russellville High School on Saturday.
The Belleville East Tournament was cancelled as of Thursday due to the weather forecast, and no make-up dates have been announced.