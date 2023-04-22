Hickman baseball’s offense was rolling Saturday as it took on Holt and St. Dominic in a doubleheader in Wentzville.

The Kewpies dropped the opener 12-11 against Holt but bounced back with a 7-1 win over St. Dominic.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you