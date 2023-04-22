Hickman baseball’s offense was rolling Saturday as it took on Holt and St. Dominic in a doubleheader in Wentzville.
The Kewpies dropped the opener 12-11 against Holt but bounced back with a 7-1 win over St. Dominic.
Game 1 was full of action from the first pitch to the last.
Hickman (12-8) had two high-scoring innings early, scoring four runs in the second and five in the third. Zach Bates hit a two-run double in the third to help Hickman take a 9-7 lead.
Holt’s offense responded, however, notching five runs over the next three innings to enter the seventh inning up 12-9. Hickman eventually cut the lead to one after rallying for a pair of runs but ultimately fell short of regaining the lead.
The Kewpies continued to produce runs in Game 2. The game started with a pair of scoreless innings before Bates got Hickman on the board with a two-run double in the top of the third.
Hickman extended the lead to three in the top of the fifth prior to St. Dominic plating one in the bottom of the fifth.
The Kewpies added four insurance runs in the top of the sixth to secure the victory.
Hickman next faces Jefferson City in a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup at 5 p.m. Monday in Columbia.
Bruins reach 20 wins after doubleheader shutouts
Rock Bridge baseball held Webb City to five hits over two games, winning the first 1-0 and the second 4-0 in Webb City.
Rock Bridge is now 20-2 on the season and has extended its win streak to 17 games.
The Bruins’ last loss came March 25 against Marquette.
Owen Wise got the start in Game 1. His complete-game victory featured four strikeouts and only two hits allowed.
Cade Luetkemeyer earned the win in Game 2, striking out six batters in 5⅔ innings and allowing three hits.
Rock Bridge will head home for a crosstown matchup against Battle at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tolton splits games in doubleheader action
Tolton baseball was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss in the first game of a round-robin doubleheader against host Kirksville, but things started to click for the Trailblazers in Game 2, when the team managed to record 10 runs in six innings for a 10-1 win over Licking.
Tolton (7-5) next faces St. Francis Borgia at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Trailblazers take home title in Pirate Invitational
Tolton boys tennis secured first place at the Pirate Invitational in Boonville.
The Trailblazers defeated swept host Boonville, Columbia Independent and Fulton 4-0 and knocked off Moberly 4-1.
Tolton extended its winning streak in dual play to 10 with the four victories.
Tolton (10-2) next travels to Mexico, Missouri for a dual against the Bulldogs at at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shootout host Spartans close with shutout win
Battle girls soccer finished play in the Battle Shootout with a 4-0 victory over Fulton in Columbia, a day after the Spartans lost to Marshall 5-3.
Maliyah Miller led the way for the Spartans, netting two goals against the Hornets.
Battle (5-8-1) will next face Jefferson City in a CMAC match at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Jefferson City.