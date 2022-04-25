Hickman baseball’s Tait Robertson masterfully no-hit the Jefferson City on Monday, mercy ruling the Jays 10-0, on their home turf. Hickman found runs early with junior Braden Hemmer ripping an RBI-triple and junior Zach Bates following with a sacrifice fly.
By the third inning, the Kewpies led by seven, driving in five runs in the third inning. Hickman improves to 15-8 on the season, returning to the diamond at 5 p.m. Friday against Smith-Cotton at home.
Hickman boys golf places third in Jeff City Invitational
Hickman boys golf finished third in the Jeff City Invitational at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Behind strong outings from senior Jackson Kreisman and junior Blake Sykes, the Kewpies finished the day with a team score of 332. Kreisman and Sykes both shot below 80, while freshman Carter Holliday, senior Colbin Clark and senior Henry Huff followed with an 86, an 89 and a 95, respectively.
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle return to the course at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Missouri Activities Circuit Championship in Jefferson City.
Tolton boys golf wins the AAA conference golf tournament
It was hard to stay on par with Tolton, as the team was dominated throughout the AAA conference golf tournament, winning with a team score of 304. St. Dominic finished second with a score of 343.
Four Trailblazers finished in the top five, with Christian Rischer and Andrew Fallis tying for first, each scoring a 73. Chase Knorr placed third with a score of 78 and Garret McIntosh tied for fourth with an 80. Jake Thornburg finished 12th with a score of 88.
Tolton golf will host St. Francis Borgia and Southern Boone at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake of the Woods golf course.
Tolton girls soccer improves to 8-1 with win over Southern Boone County
Tolton girls soccer beat Southern Boone County 2-1 in Ashland.
Goals from Macie Parmer and Kensie Serio and assists from Lainey Maddix and Parmer helped advance the Trailblazers to their eighth win of the season.
Tolton’s next match will be against Battle at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Battle.
Rock Bridge girls soccer beats Washington in tournament
Rock Bridge girls soccer closed out a 3-1 victory over the Washington in the Blue Cat Cup Tournament in Washington, Missouri. Junior Madison Hendershott found the back of the net first, responding to Washington’s early goal.
Senior Izzy Cole pounded the Bruins’ second goal in before halftime, and junior Noel Wheeler closed it out with a second-half score.
Rock Bridge returns to play at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Blue Cat Tournament.
Rock Bridge boys tennis beats Hickman
Rock Bridge boys tennis beat Hickman 8-1 at Cosmo Park. The Bruins swept the three doubles matches, while taking five of the six singles matches.
Improving to 13-4 on the season, Rock Bridge’s last loss to Hickman was in 1999. Rock Bridge will play again Friday with the start of the Belleville East Tournament in Belleville, Illinois.
Kewpie sophomore Lucas Vessell won his fourth singles match of the year 6-4, 6-4, leading to praise from coach Jackson Scheiter on his performance. Hickman returns to play 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Capital City at home.
Hickman girls soccer drops to Capital City in penalties
Hickman girls soccer suffered its fifth loss of the season, dropping to Capital City on the road 4-3 in penalties. The contest went scoreless through full time and two 10-minute overtime periods.
The Kewpies’ next match is 6 p.m. Friday in the Jefferson City Shootout at the Art Firley Soccer Complex.
Battle baseball falls to Hallsville
Battle baseball lost 7-2 to Hallsville at home.
The Spartans (8-11) will next play against Rock Bridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Battle girls soccer game with Jeff City canceled
Battle girls soccer’s match against Jefferson City was canceled, while a makeup date has not been announced. Battle returns to the pitch at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Tolton at home.