Hickman blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener

Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 65-31 victory over Smith-Cotton in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener.

The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened up the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points as Hickman jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Blance guards Hickman senior Jordan Richardson

Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance, left, guards Hickman senior Jordan Richardson, middle, as Hickman junior An’Davantae’ Bussey follows Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. The Kewpies won 65-31 in their conference opener.
Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Blance left, guards Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols

Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance, left, guards Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols, right, as he dribbles down the court Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. Nichols scored nine points during the game.
Hickman senior Jordan Richardson dribbles the ball

Hickman senior Jordan Richardson dribbles Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. Hickman’s next game is against Link Year Prep in the Branson Shootout on Saturday in Branson
Hickman junior Sean Keys dribbles the ball

Hickman junior Sean Keys dribbles Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. The Kewpies defeated the Tigers in their conference opener.
