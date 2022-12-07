Hickman blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener

Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance, left, guards Hickman senior Jordan Richardson, middle, as Hickman junior An’Davantae’ Bussey follows Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. The Kewpies won 65-31 in their conference opener.
Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance, left, guards Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols, right, as he dribbles down the court Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. Nichols scored nine points during the game.
Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 65-31 victory over Smith-Cotton in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener.
The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened up the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points as Hickman jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
The Kewpies (6-0, 1-0 CMAC) continued to control the game by finding sophomore Brock Camp in the paint for two consecutive buckets. Junior guard James Townsend built off that momentum with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 14-1, forcing the Tigers to call a timeout with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter.
“We believe in our transition offense,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “We think it would benefit us a lot if we got the ball up the floor, and it worked in our favor tonight.”
Hickman picked up right where it left off to begin the second quarter. The Kewpies’ aggressive defense led to multiple turnovers and fast-break points. Townsend also scored three more 3-pointers to extend the Kewpies’ lead.
“I just wanted to make sure our guys were accountable defensively,” Logan said. “It comes down to systematic defense and whenever we do that, we end up causing turnovers.”
A buzzer-beating 3 from junior guard Sean Keys finished off a dominant first half for the Kewpies, making it 42-9 at halftime.
Smith-Cotton (0-5, 0-2) continued to fight in the second half. The Tigers scored nine straight points at the beginning of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer from sophomore Robert Ballance, forcing Hickman to call a timeout.
‘It wasn’t acceptable,” Logan said. “I think we came out with the attitude that we thought we won and that wasn’t OK. I had to call a timeout to set the record straight, and once we did, everything started to work out.”
After the timeout, the Kewpies were able to control the game again by continuing to find Camp in the paint for two straight baskets. Junior Josiah Griffith knocked down a 3-pointer to help put the game away.
Camp and Townsendled Hickman as they scored 12 points each. Nichols added nine points for the Kewpies.
Ballance led the way for the Tigers, scoring seven points. Sophomore Nikiah Cole added six points for Smith-Cotton.
Hickman looks to continue its undefeated season as it heads three hours south to face Link Year Prep in a shootout match Saturday in Branson.