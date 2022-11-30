Hickman boys basketball advanced to the championship game of the Troy Buchanan Invitational with a 67-60 win over Francis Howell on Wednesday.

The Kewpies (4-0) will play St. Dominic in the tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Troy.

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

