Hickman boys basketball advanced to the championship game of the Troy Buchanan Invitational with a 67-60 win over Francis Howell on Wednesday.
The Kewpies (4-0) will play St. Dominic in the tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Troy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hickman boys basketball advanced to the championship game of the Troy Buchanan Invitational with a 67-60 win over Francis Howell on Wednesday.
The Kewpies (4-0) will play St. Dominic in the tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Troy.
Battle boys basketball earned its first win of the season with a 79-48 victory over McCluer in the consolation semifinals of the Troy Buchanan Invitational.
The win improved the Spartans’ record to 1-3.
Battle will play Holt in the tournament’s consolation final at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Troy.
Tolton wrestling beat St. Francis Borgia 66-18 as part of a quad meet in Washington.
The Trailblazers will stay on the road and face Moberly at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.