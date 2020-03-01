Following an exciting few weeks of play featuring multiple upsets and fierce competition, Hickman boys basketball is now entering the postseason.
The No. 5 seed Kewpies will compete in the first round of the Class 5 District 9 Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Monday against the No. 4 seed Smith-Cotton at Battle High School.
The Tigers (12-11) have been a familiar opponent for Hickman over the years. The Kewpies lead in the all-time record against Smith-Cotton 11-4, with a postseason record of 2-1 against the Tigers. However, Hickman fell 75-67 to Smith-Cotton earlier this season.
Though the team's 4-17 record may look lackluster at first glance, Hickman has displayed perseverance, skill and an unyielding drive to win over two of its previous five games.
The Kewpies upset long-time rival Jefferson City on Feb. 11 by a score of 65-61, gaining a second-quarter lead and never relinquishing it.
Ten days later, Hickman would do it again.
On Feb. 21 the Kewpies took on crosstown rival Battle at home, upsetting the Spartans 63-59 after coming back from an early-in-the-game deficit and breaking numerous ties.
Junior forward Seth Larson, junior guard Ben Wilson and senior forward Isaac Young contributed basket after basket in these two outings and have proven themselves to be offensive leaders on the court throughout the season.
In addition to individual standouts, Hickman coach Cray Logan cited team-wide confidence and composure as being crucial in both of these victories. It is these same qualities that the Kewpies will need to draw on in order to move forward in the district tournament.