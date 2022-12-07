Hickman boys basketball blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener

Hickman senior Jordan Richardson (4) dribbles past Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance, left, as Hickman junior An’Davantae’ Bussey runs down the court Wednesday at Hickman High School. The Kewpies won their conference opener 65-31.
Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 65-31 home victory over Smith-Cotton on Tuesday.
The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points to stake Hickman to a 7-0 lead.
The Kewpies (6-0, 1-0 CMAC) continued to control the game by finding sophomore Brock Camp in the paint for two consecutive buckets. Junior guard James Townsend built off the momentum with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 14-1, forcing the Tigers to call a timeout with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter.
“We believe in our transition offense,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “We think it would benefit us a lot if we got the ball up the floor, and it worked in our favor tonight.”
Hickman picked up right where it left off to begin the second quarter. The Kewpies’ aggressive defense led to multiple turnovers and fast-break points.
Townsend drained three more 3s to extend the Kewpies’ lead.
“I just wanted to make sure our guys were accountable defensively,” Logan said. “It comes down to systematic defense, and whenever we do that, we end up causing turnovers.”
A buzzer-beating 3 from junior guard Sean Keys finished off a dominant first half for the Kewpies, making it 42-9 at halftime.
Smith-Cotton (0-5, 0-2) continued to fight in the second half. The Tigers scored nine straight points at the beginning of the third quarter, including a 3 from sophomore Robert Ballance that forced Logan to call a timeout and settle his squad.
‘It wasn’t acceptable,” Logan said. “I think we came out with the attitude that we thought we won, and that wasn’t OK. I had to call a timeout to set the record straight, and once we did, everything started to work out.”
After the timeout, the Kewpies were able to control the game again by continuing to find Camp in the paint for two straight baskets. Junior Josiah Griffith knocked down a 3 to help put the game away.
Camp and Townsend led Hickman with 12 points apiece. Nichols added nine points for the Kewpies.
Ballance led the way for the Tigers, scoring seven points. Sophomore Nikiah Cole added six points for Smith-Cotton.
Hickman will look to remain undefeated when it heads three hours south to face Link Year Prep on Saturday in Branson.