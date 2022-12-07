 Skip to main content
Hickman boys basketball blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener

Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 65-31 home victory over Smith-Cotton on Tuesday.

The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points to stake Hickman to a 7-0 lead.

Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Blance guards Hickman senior Jordan Richardson

Hickman senior Jordan Richardson (4) dribbles past Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance, left, as Hickman junior An’Davantae’ Bussey runs down the court Wednesday at Hickman High School. The Kewpies won their conference opener 65-31.
Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Blance left, guards Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols

Hickman sophomore Rasaun Nichols, right, tries to dribble past Smith-Cotton sophomore Robert Ballance on Wednesday at Hickman High School. Nichols scored nine points in the Kewpies' 65-31 win.
Hickman senior Jordan Richardson dribbles the ball

Hickman senior Jordan Richardson, left, dribbles Wednesday at Hickman High School. The Kewpies' next game is against Link Year Prep in the Branson Shootout on Saturday in Branson.
Hickman junior Sean Keys dribbles the ball

Hickman junior Sean Keys, right, looks to pass Wednesday at Hickman High School. The Kewpies defeated Smith-Cotton 65-31 in their conference opener.
