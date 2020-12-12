Hickman boys basketball lost to Pattonville on the road Saturday afternoon, 67-57.
Having trailed for nearly the entire game, the Kewpies closed the 16-point deficit at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t pull off the comeback.
Hickman’s next game will be Monday against Capital City.
Henderson stars as Columbia swim teams compete in Webb City
Rock Bridge senior Olivia Henderson won four events as Rock Bridge, Hickman, Tolton and Battle girls swimming competed in a meet in Webb City on Saturday morning.
The University of Arkansas-Little Rock commit was one of three individual Columbia swimmers to win any event as she took first in the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle. She was also on relay teams that won the 200-meter medley relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay.
Adelaide Reaser of Hickman won the 200-meter individual medley, her time of 2:14.40 setting a new meet and pool record. Fellow Hickman swimmer Macey Hansen won the 200-meter freestyle.
Carl Junction won the meet as a team, beating out second-place Rock Bridge. Hickman finished fourth, and Tolton fifth. Battle came in 11th place.
Hickman wrestling put on hold
Hickman girls wrestling was scheduled to compete at Rolla on Saturday but pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns within the team. The Kewpies will not wrestle again until around Dec. 22, coach Dan Pieper said.