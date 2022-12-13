Hickman boys basketball captured a convincing win against Capital City in its second Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup of the season, winning 70-35 on Tuesday in Jefferson City.
It was a quick start for the Kewpies, who jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open the game. After continuing the pressure in the second quarter, Hickman led 35-20 at the half.
The Kewpies started the second half on a 10-3 run. After leading by 29 entering the fourth quarter, Hickman went on to allow just five points over the final eight minutes to complete the rout.
The Kewpies (7-1, 2-0 CMAC) will face Chaminade at noon Saturday in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena.
Hickman boys wrestling comes up short against Helias
Hickman boys wrestling lost a CMAC dual to the Crusaders, falling 50-24 in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies won five of the eight contested bouts, including wins by technical fall at 106 pounds, 113 and 132. The other wins came by fall at 215 and a 5-4 decision at 285.
It wasn’t enough for the win though, as Helias picked up forfeit wins at 120 pounds, 126, 144, 150, 165 and 190.
The Crusaders’ wins in the contested bouts came at 138 pounds by technical fall, 157 by fall, and 175 via a tightly contested 3-1 decision.
The Kewpies are back in action Friday at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament in Lee’s Summit.
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeats Willard in home opener
After starting the season with six games away from home, Rock Bridge girls basketball toppled Willard in its first home game of the season, cruising to a 74-40 victory.
The Bruins improved to 4-3 on the year. They’ll stay in Columbia to face Grain Valley at 8 p.m. Friday in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena.