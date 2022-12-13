Hickman boys basketball captured a convincing win against Capital City in its second Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup of the season, winning 70-35 on Tuesday in Jefferson City.

It was a quick start for the Kewpies, who jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open the game. After continuing the pressure in the second quarter, Hickman led 35-20 at the half.

  Sports reporter, fall 2022

