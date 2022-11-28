Hickman boys basketball beat Hazelwood West 76-34 in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational quarterfinal Monday in Troy.

The Kewpies improved to 3-0 on the season.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

