Hickman boys basketball beat Hazelwood West 76-34 in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational quarterfinal Monday in Troy.
The Kewpies improved to 3-0 on the season.
Hickman will play Francis Howell in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Battle boys basketball lost to St. Dominic 62-55 in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational quarterfinal.
St. Dominic outscored Battle 29-22 in the second half after the teams entered halftime tied at 33.
The Spartans next face McCluer at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the invitational’s consolation semifinal.
Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Kirksville 71-36 in its season opener. Five Bruins players scored in double figures.
Rock Bridge’s next game comes Thursday in the Phog Allen Tournament.
