After falling to Park Hill High School on Tuesday by a score of 71-63, the Hickman boys basketball team entered the second round of the C.W. Stessman Invitational hungry for a win.

However, despitein spite of their high hopes, the Kewpies were defeated 76-66 by the Kansas City East Bears.

Upon entering the game, it seemed as though momentum was on Hickman’s side. Up 21-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Kewpies continued their strong play until the end of the half, leaving for the locker rooms ahead by a score of 32-25.

The Bears slowly but surely began to chip away at Hickman’s lead upon their return to the court, and by the end of the third quarter the Kewpies trailed 53-45. Unable to muster a comeback in the fourth quarter, Hickman was once again defeated.

The Kewpies will return to Liberty High School at 4 p.m. Friday to compete against Belton High School for seventh place in the C.W. Stessman Invitational.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2020, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at emmahmoloney@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

