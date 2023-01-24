After a tough 72-46 loss against Oak Park on Saturday, Hickman boys basketball bounced back and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup over Helias (8-7) on Tuesday at home.

Brock Camp led the Kewpies in the 69-47 win with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14 and Langston Stroupe with 10.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

