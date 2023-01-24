After a tough 72-46 loss against Oak Park on Saturday, Hickman boys basketball bounced back and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup over Helias (8-7) on Tuesday at home.
Brock Camp led the Kewpies in the 69-47 win with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14 and Langston Stroupe with 10.
Hickman, which has improved to 14-5 and 3-0 in conference play, will face Whitfield in the Ramey/Mid-Missouri Shootout on Feb. 4 in Harrisburg.
Tolton boys beat Duchesne
Junior guard Izaak Porter’s six 3-pointers, one shy of the school record, led Tolton boys basketball (11-6) to a 78-56 victory over Duchesne (6-11).
Porter, who scored 18 points, added onto the performances of junior center Evens Appolon (20 points) and junior guard James Lee (15). The trio helped the Trailblazers jump back on track following a loss to Millard North on Saturday in the Quincy (Ill.) Shootout.
Looking to build on their home victory, the Trailblazers will face Mexico at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Mexico.
Spartans fall in semifinals
Battle girls basketball fell to Montgomery County 49-41 in a tightly-contested semifinal at the Hermann Tournament in Hermann.
Heading into the final three minutes, the Spartans were tied with the Wildcats at 38. Montgomery County held Battle to just three points for the rest of regulation.
The Spartans were led by sophomore Tayla Robinson, who scored 18 points. Columbia College commit Kaelyn Johnson also put together a strong 15-point performance.
The Spartans will take on either California or Owensville in the tournament championship. Battle plays the loser in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday in Hermann.
Bruins improve to 11-3
Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Parkway North 65-53 in the first round of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament in O’Fallon.
Rock Bridge improved to 8-2 over its past 10 games, and it will play either Priory or Riverview Gardens in the second round of the tournament Wednesday.
Tolton and Rock Bridge boys wrestling lose to Centralia
After a strong showing last Wednesday with victories over both Southern Boone and Mexico in Ashland, Tolton boys wrestling lost 66-15 to Centralia on the road.
Rock Bridge boys wrestling lost 72-12 to Centralia in the tri-dual.
The Trailblazers will travel to Warrenton for the Warrenton Varsity Tournament on Saturday, while the Bruins travel to Francis Howell for the Thrasher Tournament on Friday and Saturday.