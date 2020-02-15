On paper, Hickman boys basketball’s 65-31 loss to Vashon on Saturday afternoon looked just plain ugly.
Right out of the gate, the Wolverines were overpowering on both sides of the ball, scoring 12 unanswered points while holding off the Kewpies until nearly five minutes in. Vashon senior Cam’Ron Fletcher recorded two of his four dunks in the first quarter, while Kewpies sophomore guard Henry Wilson put up all five of Hickman’s points.
“Henry Wilson did a great job of just coming out with confidence,” Hickman head coach Cray Logan said. “He handled the ball in times whenever I had to put him in a position where that’s the only thing he could do.”
By the end of the first eight minutes, Vashon led 20-5, and the second quarter would not fare much better for the Kewpies. Though generating a bit more offense, Hickman entered the second half down 38-12. The third quarter would pan out almost identically to the previous two, with the Wolverines up 57-18 going into the final quarter.
The last eight minutes of the game were by far the best for Hickman. Showing a burst of energy and resilience, the Kewpies put up 13 points in the fourth quarter while effectively cutting the Wolverines’ offensive production in half.
While the loss may seem ugly, Logan found both good and bad in the defeat.
“In the second half we were able to work on things that we practiced,” Logan said. “We had the mentality of ‘What do you have to lose by doing the right thing? What do you have to lose by doing what we practice everyday?’ We look a lot better when we do that.”
Though Logan was complimentary of Hickman’s persistence throughout all four quarters, he specifically cited a lack of confidence as one of the negatives of the afternoon’s performance.
Now, Logan and the Kewpies are ready to wipe the slate clean and move on to their next opponent.
“That game is behind us,” Logan said. “It was a great opportunity for our guys, we had a great crowd, but it’s time to put that behind us and we have to focus on some district opponents next week.”
Hickman will travel across town to take on the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge.