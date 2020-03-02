After ending a 4-18 season with a difficult loss in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 9 Tournament, it’s to be expected that Hickman boys basketball coach Cray Logan would be feeling a negative range of emotions.
Frustration? Disappointment? Sadness? Maybe.
But in spite of any setbacks the Kewpies have faced, Logan made sure that at the end of the night his players knew he felt proud.
“I believe that we are the best team within this district, and I will continue to believe that even after this loss and whatever our record ended up being,” Logan said.
The No. 5 seed Kewpies ended their season on Monday night, falling to the No. 4 seed Smith-Cotton Tigers, 59-40.
The game began with the two teams rapidly trading baskets back and forth. Both Hickman and Smith-Cotton gained and lost the lead within the first eight minutes of play until the quarter ended with the Tigers barely ahead, 16-13.
Two multi-point runs by junior forward Seth Larson in the second half would see the Kewpies reclaim the lead, moving into the half up 25-23.
Senior forward Isaac Young slammed a dunk through the net to begin the third quarter, his teammates then turning around to steal the ball back from the Tigers to allow Young to put up five additional points.
Hickman and Smith-Cotton would both explode offensively throughout the quarter, once again exchanging baskets at top-speed. While the Kewpies put up an impressive 13 points in the third, the Tigers recorded 16 of their own and took back the lead, 41-36.
Unlike the previous three quarters, the fourth quarter was a blowout.
Smith-Cotton’s aggressive defense was no match for the now-struggling Hickman offense. Time and time again the Tigers would snatch the ball from the scrambling Kewpies’ hands and easily score almost immediately after. Smith-Cotton outscored Hickman 18 points to four points, going on a seven-minute unanswered scoring run that led to a 59-40 victory for the Tigers.
“The first couple of possessions in the third quarter was just the guys believing in what they were asked to do and doing it really, really well,” Logan said. “Then in the fourth quarter I think we kind of shied away from that a bit ... we knew they were going to make some adjustments going into the second half. They made those adjustments, we did not.”
Young was the leading scorer for the Kewpies with 11 points, followed by Larson, junior forward Jordan Rooney and junior guard Roger Anderson with seven points each.
With the season now at its end, Hickman will be saying goodbye to four seniors and preparing for the next season.
Though the year may not have turned out on paper as the Kewpies had hoped, Logan remained proud of the work his players put in over the months and is confident in Hickman’s ability to succeed against any opponent.
It is this same confidence that Logan hopes to continue to instill in his players when the time comes for next season’s Kewpies take the court.
“I believe that we are there, (and) I believe that we will show that next year as well,” Logan said. “It just comes down to not me believing it, but also the remainder of our players and our program doing the same.”