As the Hickman boys basketball team took the court against Helias, harsh whispers echoed through a sparse Hickman student section.
“They’re 2-13.”
“Wait, really? That can’t be right.”
“Yeah, something like that.”
The Kewpies have struggled this season, and Tuesday’s 77-64 loss at the hands of the Crusaders proved to be no exception.
Immediately after tipoff, Hickman senior Isaac Young rushed to the basket and leapt into the air, slamming the ball through the hoop. The students jumped to their feet, shouting and stomping the bleachers. It was the loudest they would get all night.
By the end of the first quarter the Kewpies were leading 17-13. Looking slightly worn but still confident, Hickman returned strong in the second quarter. But a bit of foul trouble, a few missed shots and some poor passes caused the Kewpies to slowly begin to fall behind.
Nevertheless, the Hickman students remained on their feet and energetic. Hickman junior Jordan Rooney made another 3 to get them re-energized.
“Oh yeah, Jordan! Oh yeah!”
It wasn’t his last good moment. Rooney finished the game with 18 points to lead the Kewpies.
At halftime the Kewpies were trailing 35-30, and both the students and team were showing signs of exhaustion.
While Helias looked rejuvenated in the third quarter, the Kewpies struggled to match the Crusaders’ speed and stamina. The players sprinted up and down the court slowly, which matched a change of energy in the stands: Many Hickman fans shifted from standing to standing at the same time.
With Hickman trailing 58-42 going into the final quarter, the students became silent. Some stared at their phones while others turned away from the battle in front of them, preferring to speak and laugh with friends instead.
The fourth quarter proved no better for the Kewpies, who ultimately fell to Helias 77-63 . The students who stayed to watch until the end filed out, upset but not surprised.
“It’s still disappointing,” Hickman senior Athena Wheeler said. “You always want to keep cheering for your team, but sometimes it’s hard. We have great talent, they just need to mesh together and I don’t think they’ve done that yet.”
The Kewpies student fans may need almost as much of a turnaround as the team itself.
Hickman will compete again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rockhurst University in Kansas City against Blue Valley Northwest.