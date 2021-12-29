Hickman boys basketball lost 82-75 to Parkway West in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Wednesday in Wildwood.
The loss prevents Hickman from getting a shot to play in the fifth-place game.{/span}
Tolton boys basketball win consolation final
Tolton boys basketball beat Covington (Tennessee) 73-35 in the consolation final of the Great 8 Classic in Jefferson City.
Jevon Porter and Aaron Rowe made the all-tournament team.
The Trailblazers next face Helias on Jan. 6 on the road.
Rock Bridge loses to Booker T. Washington
Rock Bridge fell to Booker T. Washington 65-54 in the 12 Courts of Christmas in Kansas City.
Booker T. Washington’s Aaron Potter led both teams with 27 points.
The Bruins play again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Capital City on the road.
Battle girls hoops lose in championship game
Battle girls basketball’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell just short in the championship game of the {span}Rockwood Summit Holiday Tournament{/span}. The Spartans lost 47-45 to Farmington.
Tayla Robinson led the team with 16 points, and KJ Johnson had 12.
Battle took second place in the tournament, and Nautica Washinton and Brooklynn Spullman were named to the all-tournament team.
The Spartans next face Capital City on Jan. 6 at home.
Rock Bridge girls basketball beat Miami Country Day
Rock Bridge girls basketball beat Miami Country Day School 54-46 in the Naples Holiday Shootout in Naples, Florida.
Mari Miller led both teams with 22 points.
The Bruins next face Sacred Heart Academy (Kentucky) for the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton girls basketball beats Harrisburg
Tolton girls basketball defeated Harrisburg 46-35 in Harrisburg.