Hickman boys basketball fell to Ft. Zumwalt North on Friday night in the team's final regular season game before the district tournament.
The two teams battled neck and neck throughout the first quarter, with the Panthers ending the quarter with an 18-14 lead. However, the Kewpies soon began to fall behind and entered the half down 38-23.
The third quarter ended up much like the second, with Hickman entering the final eight minutes down 54-40. In a final offensive burst, the Panthers extended their lead over the Kewpies to end the game 73-48.
Junior Seth Larson was the leading scorer for Hickman with 20 points, followed by junior Ben Wilson with 14 points.
The Kewpies will enter district tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Smith-Cotton at Battle High School.